GRPS discusses next steps after voters pass $305M bond proposal

Grand Rapids Public Schools is taking a victory lap after learning the school's bond proposal passed with an overwhelming, resounding yes. The district has new plans, part of what they're calling "reimagine GRPS with us." And it will mean big changes for parents and students in the district.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 08, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools took a victory lap Wednesday after voters approved a bond proposal at the polls on Tuesday.

The district has new plans— part of what it's calling "Reimagine GRPS with Us!"

At a press conference Wednesday, district leaders said the next steps in the Reimagine GRPS with Us! plan involve a list that's set to come out Monday, November 13, containing which schools could potentially close or consolidate.

The schools on the list are only recommendations and not a final decision.

GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby is finalizing the plan before Monday.

Dr. Roby says because Tuesday's bond proposal passed with an overwhelming yes, the district can do what's called mirroring— making sure services that are available at some schools currently will be available at every school throughout the district.

"So, if you think about our buildings, they're at 51% utilization," Dr. Roby explained. "That means that there's 49% we're not necessarily using. We want to be sensitive. We have buildings that are partially filled and we don't always have enough staff."

Dr. Roby added that many GRPS buildings are so large they require three janitors to keep clean; however, due to staffing issues, they may only have one janitor. By moving things around, Dr. Roby said, the district can address similar issues.

The school board will make the final decision after several planned community feedback sessions.

The district's upcoming schedule is below.

DATEEVENTLOCATIONTIME
Monday, November 13GRPS leadership presents recommendations to Grand Rapids Board of EducationGRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 14GRPS All-Staff Forum
Wednesday, November 15Superintendent's Scholar Advisory Council discusses recommendationGRPS Franklin Campus12 p.m.
Monday, November 20Board of Education receives feedback on plan at regular Board of Education meetingGRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium6:30 p.m.
Monday, November 27Virtual Scholar | Community feedback sessionVia Zoom6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 28NE Quadrant Scholar | Community feedback sessionCity High Middle School Auditorium6:30 p.m.
Monday, December 4Board of Education receives feedback on plan at regular Board of Education meetingGRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 5SE Quadrant Scholar | Community feedback sessionOttawa Hills High School Auditorium6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 6SW Quadrant Scholar | Community feedback session (Spanish-led meeting available)Burton Middle School Auditorium6:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 7NW Quadrant Scholar | Community feedback sessionUnion High School Auditorium6:30 p.m.
Monday, December 11Board of Education Work Session to focus on reviewing community feedbackGRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium5:30 p.m.
Monday, December 18Board of Education expected to vote on facilities realignment plan at regular Board of Education meetingGRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium6:30 p.m.

