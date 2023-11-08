GRPS discusses next steps after voters pass $305M bond proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools took a victory lap Wednesday after voters approved a bond proposal at the polls on Tuesday.

Next phase may include school closures, consolidations at GRPS

READ MORE: Voters approve $305M bond

The district has new plans— part of what it's calling "Reimagine GRPS with Us!"

At a press conference Wednesday, district leaders said the next steps in the Reimagine GRPS with Us! plan involve a list that's set to come out Monday, November 13, containing which schools could potentially close or consolidate.

The schools on the list are only recommendations and not a final decision.

GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby is finalizing the plan before Monday.

Dr. Roby says because Tuesday's bond proposal passed with an overwhelming yes, the district can do what's called mirroring— making sure services that are available at some schools currently will be available at every school throughout the district.

"So, if you think about our buildings, they're at 51% utilization," Dr. Roby explained. "That means that there's 49% we're not necessarily using. We want to be sensitive. We have buildings that are partially filled and we don't always have enough staff."

Dr. Roby added that many GRPS buildings are so large they require three janitors to keep clean; however, due to staffing issues, they may only have one janitor. By moving things around, Dr. Roby said, the district can address similar issues.

The school board will make the final decision after several planned community feedback sessions.

DATE EVENT LOCATION TIME Monday, November 13 GRPS leadership presents recommendations to Grand Rapids Board of Education GRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 14 GRPS All-Staff Forum Wednesday, November 15 Superintendent's Scholar Advisory Council discusses recommendation GRPS Franklin Campus 12 p.m. Monday, November 20 Board of Education receives feedback on plan at regular Board of Education meeting GRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 27 Virtual Scholar | Community feedback session Via Zoom 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 28 NE Quadrant Scholar | Community feedback session City High Middle School Auditorium 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 4 Board of Education receives feedback on plan at regular Board of Education meeting GRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 5 SE Quadrant Scholar | Community feedback session Ottawa Hills High School Auditorium 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 6 SW Quadrant Scholar | Community feedback session (Spanish-led meeting available) Burton Middle School Auditorium 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 7 NW Quadrant Scholar | Community feedback session Union High School Auditorium 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 11 Board of Education Work Session to focus on reviewing community feedback GRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium 5:30 p.m. Monday, December 18 Board of Education expected to vote on facilities realignment plan at regular Board of Education meeting GRPS Franklin Campus Auditorium 6:30 p.m.

