GRPS: Voters approve $305M bond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools says voters have approved a $305 million bond proposal aimed at addressing historical inequities, safety and security, staffing, infrastructure and nutritional services.

This will not increase taxes, only extend the existing rate.

The bond proposal is aimed at addressing issues after several schools in the district closed this fall due to extreme heat because some of the buildings didn’t have air conditioning. Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby says the bond will help fill that infrastructure gap.

It will also be used to help support additional security improvements after guns were brought to schools in four separate incidents last school year.

"I will start with four words— grace, gratitude and thank you," Dr. Roby said Tuesday night. "You all didn't have to do this. Our community didn't have to do this. There are other communities where people don't always support. It does not matter what your home language is...the most important words are thank you."

Grand Rapids Public Schools released the following statement Tuesday night to the Grand Rapids community:

"I'm writing this letter with an abundance of gratitude and an even greater sense of hope for the future of the Grand Rapids Public Schools.



"This week we asked Grand Rapids voters to approve a zero-tax-rate-increase bond vote, and you responded with a resounding YES!



"It's a 'yes' that will have a lasting impact on the scholars who attend Grand Rapids Public Schools for generations to come.



"This vote means an investment of $305 million into our school buildings to make them safer, healthier and more conducive environments for learning and growth. Our scholars deserve this investment and our community clearly agrees.



"Over the next several weeks we will be taking a close look at what that investment will look like and how we will ensure our resources are streamlined for scholar success.



"We have been in the process of gathering feedback on what our schools should look like from our children, their families and the great community for the better part of the last two years.



"Now, we'll put that feedback to work to come up with a plan for the future— a future that is brighter and better for the children in the community we love.



"Thank you for having the backs of our young people and investing in their future.



"Sincerely, Dr. Leadriane Roby, Superintendent, Grand Rapids Public Schools."

