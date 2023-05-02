GRPS committee recommends tearing down Kensington School building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids high school could potentially be torn down and replaced with a green space.

After sitting vacant for years, the Kensington School building has become a matter of discussion as the district unrolls its Master Facilities Plan, an effort to deal with underutilized school buildings and reduce operating costs.

READ: GRPS takes next steps to close schools & save money

At Monday's meeting, officials expressed concern that the site has seen its share of crime and could potentially lead to someone getting hurt.

"Within the last 12 months, we have spent in excess of 300 man hours, attended to Kensington, whether it's due to the normal upkeep driven by vandalism, graffiti, cleaning, trash, mowing, et cetera, et cetera. We have also estimated that in the last 12 months, we have had 8 break-ins," said officials on Monday.

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Windows have been broken and boarded. Alarm panels have been vandalized. Seven people have been arrested, according to officials.

"That is something that we would really hate to see continue in this neighborhood," said officials.

READ: Looking to buy an old school building? GRPS wants to sell one

Last month, three proposals were presented to the public during a neighborhood meeting, as staff solicited feedback from community members. Those plans included a bid from CopperRock Construction, which would have turned the Kensington School building into a mixed-use property including apartments and a community center space.

Secondly, Eenhoorn Real Estate pitched a non-profit project, hoping to convert the school into an innovative co-housing community of micro-units with a focus on the city's most vulnerable members.

As for the third proposal, Fibr Carpet Recycling wanted to use the Kensington School to house pallets of carpet tiles, which would eventually be shipped to larger projects across the country. The building would also be the site of a recycling education center.

On Monday, GRPS staff moved to reject all three.

Instead, the Ad Hoc Facilities Committee recommended the site be transformed into a green space, based on input from local residents.

However, the committee's recommendation will need approval from the entire Board of Education. A vote is expected on May 15th.

In the meantime, public comment is welcomed at a work session next Monday, and district officials continue to emphasize the process is ongoing.

"We should say that this isn't, like, the final disposition. We're expecting for that space, we very much hope that this will be something that is beneficial to the community, " said Leon Hendrix, Executive Director of Communications for GRPS. "We recognize right now there is a very large and expensive building on that site, that would cost millions of dollars to make usable again, and it's also going to cause quite a bit of money to remove it from that space."

Once the building is torn down, officials say they'd like to see a developer devise ways the space can be used on behalf of the surrounding neighborhood.

The former Kensington School building is located at 1061 Kensington Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

According to the Grand Rapids Public School's Facilities Master Plan, the district wants a 75% utilization rate for its elementary and middle school buildings by 2032. Right now, the number is close to 53%.

READ MORE: GRPS looks to combat declining enrollment by 'revitalizing' buildings

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

