Looking to buy an old school building? GRPS is looking to sell one

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Still looking for that perfect present for your loved one this holiday season? Have you ever dreamed of owning an old school building?

Well, you’re in luck!

Grand Rapids Public Schools has one for sale or lease!

The Grand Rapids Board of Education is now accepting bids for the use or purchase of the former Kensington School building.

GRPS says the board has recommended the building be taken down to allow the property to be used in a new way due to the poor condition of the structure.

Before moving forward with the recommendation, the school district wants to know if there is anyone interested in buying or leasing the building.

The former Kensington School building is located at 1061 Kensington Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

GRPS says bids will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Feb 1, 2023.

“Our primary goal for this process is to determine if there are viable projects on the table for the property that meet community needs or needs of the City as a whole,” Board President Raynard Ross said. “We will move forward judiciously and obtain input from area residents before making any final decisions. We understand how important it is to do this right.”

The board will consider proposals to buy or lease the building during the Board of Education meeting on February 21 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on submitting a bid, visit the GRPS website.

