Grand Rapids Public Schools looks to combat declining enrollment by "revitalizing" buildings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With fewer students enrolled at Grand Rapids Public Schools, the district says it may close some of its buildings, including schools, in order to better serve students and staff.

Leaders are also considering renovating or constructing new buildings, although no recommendations have been made at this time.

The Grand Rapids Board of Education has been developing a new facilities master plan since the start of the summer.

Officials intend to seek community input throughout the fall before finalizing it by the end of the year, although any decisions on specific building plans would not be made until next year according to Superintendent Leadriane Roby.

Roby estimates any changes would not take effect until the 2024-25 school year.

“This is not a closure or cutting our way to prosperity,” said Roby. “It’s about how are we reinvesting, revitalizing, and repurposing our district to make it stronger.”

Roby explains GRPS is looking at how to best optimize amid declines in enrollment.

The district has seen a 26 percent decrease in the number of enrolled students over the past 12 years.

In 2008, 19,364 student were enrolled at GRPS compared to 14,314 students in 2020.

Because of those numbers, the district’s overall building utilization level is approximately 53 percent, which is “significantly less” than the 85 percent level recommended by the state of Michigan.

“We still are responsible for the upkeep, the safety, utilities for those buildings and having a building that’s partially empty or not being fully utilized, there’s other ways to reinvest in our community,” said Roby.

A consulting firm hired by GRPS found the district only needs 21 of its 42 educational facilities.

Roby says by looking at restructuring, the district could more equally distribute resources.

She does not anticipate any layoffs as part of any plan the district puts forth, but says some teachers and staff may be sent to other schools.

“Often times teachers will pair together to do professional learning,” said Roby. “If you only have one teacher in one building, who is she professional learning and doing her professional development with? It would make sense to look at two different programs - as an option - that you combine programs that allow more support for teachers, more support for scholars.”

A number of town halls and other engagement opportunities will be held to discuss the facilities. Roby says they will likely be held this September and October, but it’s subject to change. Additional details are expected to be released next week.

“We’re moving our investment out of buildings and putting it back into our students,” said Roby. “We’re also putting it back into our staff.”