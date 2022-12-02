GRPD to release details after 'running gun' shootout with homicide suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are planning to release more details about a “running gun” shootout that left a homicide suspect dead.

The shootout happened Thursday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and La Belle Street SE.

Grand Rapids police say they were looking for a homicide suspect involved in the death of Tamiqua Wright after receiving a tip from Silent Observer. Wright, a mother of five, was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. on October 11 near the intersection of 44th and Eastern Ave. Wright was driving when police say her passenger shot her.

When officers spotted the suspect, the suspect pulled out his gun.

GRPD say the suspect fired at officers while running and three officers fired back.

The suspect was killed, but Grand Rapids police say it's unclear if the suspect was killed by one of the officers’ bullets or his own.

Police previously identified Patrick Jones as a suspect in Wright’s death; however, they have not said whether Jones is the man who was shot and killed Thursday.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is planning to provide more details about the officer-involved shooting at a media briefing Friday, December 2, at 4 p.m.

