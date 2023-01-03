GRPD chief: Celebratory gunfire could be factor in 16-year-old's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police released new information following a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day in Grand Rapids.

Celebratory gunfire is a possible cause, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom on Tuesday.

On New Year's Day, GRPD responded to multiple shootings, and as they investigate the death of one 16-year-old, they're now taking into account reports of celebratory gunfire near where he was shot.

Joseph Ivory Junior was out with friends on New Year’s Eve, according to the chief.

"We're talking about a 16-year-old boy. So we're taking this extremely seriously," Winstrom said.

A Ring camera captured some of the gunfire. GRPD says they collected nearly 200 shell casings near Boston and Blaine.

"So there was a lot of gunfire. Neighbors in the area said it was a lot of, you know, celebratory gunfire, and extremely dangerous," Winstrom said. "He did try and drive away from the scene after getting shot, and he was driving a stolen vehicle."

In a Tuesday release, GRPD confirmed he was riding in a stolen BMW when he was killed.

The teen’s father told FOX 17 on Monday that his son had a troubled past.

"Joe Joe lived a joyful life. Didn’t have any beef with nobody. Until he joined a gang," Joseph Ivery Senior said.

His father did say that Joe Joe recently got off probation and was looking to turn his life around. FOX 17 took Joseph Ivery Sr.'s concerns to Chief Winstrom.

"You just have one incident like this young man who got into that lifestyle and was involved with other young men who were stealing cars and carrying firearms, and now he's lost his life," Winstrom said. "The data shows that the gang situation here is not out of control."

Chief Winstrom says gangs in the city are not very organized.

"And now it's just a game for fun. And it's ... it's scary," he added.

The chief also assured FOX 17 his department is committed to making the city safer. He adds that GRPD works with other agencies to address problems that go beyond city lines.

"Every month, we as Kent County police chiefs meet; we all get together and we talk because, you know, a crime problem in Grand Rapids doesn't necessarily end at the border and vice versa for Kenwood or Walker, Wyoming," Winstrom said.

His message to parents is to stay involved and aware.

"Get involved in your kid's life; understand what it is they're doing. And I think that's good. I think Grand Rapids needs more adults, whether it's mothers and fathers or mother and father figures, willing to talk to these kids and say, 'Stealing cars, playing with guns is just as extremely dangerous,'" Winstrom said.

Editor's Note: Family tells FOX 17 that the victim's last name is spelled Ivory and that his father's last name is spelled Ivery.

