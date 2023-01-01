GRPD investigating first shooting death of 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight.

Officers tell FOX 17 they were originally called to a report of a car crash near Blaine Ave. & Boston St. SE. When they got to the scene, police say they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Officers tried to save the man’s life but were unsucessful.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 if you know anything about this case.