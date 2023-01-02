Father shares emotional plea for answers following death of 16-year-old son

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids father shares his grief after the loss of his son, following a shooting on New Year’s Day.

He tells FOX 17 16-year-old Joseph Ivery Junior was the young boy shot and killed just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Joseph Ivery Senior says family and friends say “Jo Jo” died on Blaine and Boston on the city’s southeast side.

“Last I know, my son was pronounced dead two minutes after 12,” Ivery Sr. said.

Jo Jo was Ivery Sr.'s only son and is incredibly heartbroken and hoping someone out there has answers.

“I just like to know why. I like to know why someone had to take my son away. I like to know why,” Ivery Sr. told FOX 17.

A neighbor might have the answers to Jo Jo’s killer. Karrie Wieck captured the gunshots on her home security system.

“That was two full SUVs and appeared to be a pickup truck that back down the street. But two SUVs literally drove out and went back out that way,” Wieck told FOX 17.

Wieck tells us she was standing next to Jo Jo during his final moments.

“This kid had no reason to die. I don't know the kid. I don't know his family. But no kid deserves to die,” Wieck said.

Joseph’s father says recently his son got into some trouble.

“Jo Jo live joyful life, either had no beef with nobody and then he joined a gang. He joined a gang. And I truly believe my son was killed by a different gang member,” Ivery Sr. said.

The father told us his son recently got off probation and was looking to turn his life around. He added that Jo Jo wanted to focus on his 10-month-old son.

“He wanted to get away from the rest of all this other stuff. And it had been times when he called me and said, 'Dad, I need you to come to get me; I can't walk home. I can’t walk home.' So his enemies, those enemies, and I truly believe was the enemy that killed my son,” Ivery Sr. said.

This father doesn’t want others to experience this pain and is asking families to talk to their children.

“Look at your son. Check his room. Make sure he ain't gotten nothing wrong. Nothing wrong. Because we all need to live. We all need to ... we need to live a joyful life. Not the sorrow life. You know, I'm hurting. I'm hurting. I'm hurting for my son,” Ivery Sr. added.

FOX 17 reached out to Grand Rapids police. They plan to give an update once the autopsy is done. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the police or Silent Observer.

