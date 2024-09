GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two teens are under arrest following a robbery at at a business on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. The suspects were arrested at a nearby Family Fare store.

The teens had robbed a business, then ran from the scene when officers arrived, according to police.

Officers tracked them down at the Family Fare store down the street.

WXMI/Kathryn Havrilla Grand Rapids police officers at the Family Fare store on Fulton Street after arresting two robbery suspects

The teens were being held until their parents could arrive to pick them up.

