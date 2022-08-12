Grandfather of suspect in teen's death charged with involuntary manslaughter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An additional suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old back in May.

The shooting left Gabriel Hojnacki dead on the night of Saturday, May 28.

Days later, another 13-year-old was charged with one count of careless discharge. Their name is not being released due to their status as a juvenile suspect.

On Wednesday, the suspect’s grandfather, identified as George Jay Gross, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents obtained by FOX 17. Gross was arraigned Thursday, August 11.

The documents say Gross was at work at the time of the shooting, explaining the juvenile suspect retrieved the firearm from Gross’s nightstand, which contained a secret compartment.

During an interview with authorities, Gross reportedly claimed he thought all of his guns were locked inside a safe, further stating he did not know the children knew he kept guns in the nightstand.

However, Gross reportedly admitted to possibly telling one or two of the children about the guns’ existence.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube