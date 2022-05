GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 13-year-old has been charged in connection to a shooting that left another 13-year-old dead in northwest Grand Rapids over the weekend.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed the suspect faces one count of careless discharge.

The shooting occurred on Alpine Avenue Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Gabriel Hojnacki.

The suspect's name is being withheld due to their juvenile status.

