1 dead; 3 others injured after two seperate shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating what led up to two separate shootings Saturday night that left a teenager dead and three other injured.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 on Alpine Avenue Northwest. Police responded to reports of a 13-year-old that had been shot in the chest. The victim was found and taken to the hospital with grave injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.

Police were able to identify a juvenile male as the shooter, he's in custody.

The second shooting happened about 75 minutes later at 11:45 on Cedar Street Northeast. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired. Three men were found wounded but with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.