Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead; 3 others injured after two seperate shootings

Image from iOS (1).jpg
FOX 17
Shooting on Cedar Street
Image from iOS (1).jpg
Image from iOS.jpg
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Posted at 7:21 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 07:21:04-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating what led up to two separate shootings Saturday night that left a teenager dead and three other injured.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 on Alpine Avenue Northwest. Police responded to reports of a 13-year-old that had been shot in the chest. The victim was found and taken to the hospital with grave injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.

Police were able to identify a juvenile male as the shooter, he's in custody.

The second shooting happened about 75 minutes later at 11:45 on Cedar Street Northeast. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired. Three men were found wounded but with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News