Grand Valley State University opens new health science building on Medical Mile

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — At 333 Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, you'll find the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health, the newest addition to the Medical Mile.

It's home to one of the state’s largest state-of-the-art simulation centers for the health sciences program at Grand Valley State University.

By design, the facility will house multiple programs for students studying the health disciplines at GVSU. The building has multiple dummies that simulate real-life hospital experiences. One mannequin can give birth to another, smaller mannequin.

“It is an enormous advantage for our entire community,” said Provost Maria Cimitile.

400 pieces of art are also spread throughout the 166,000 square foot building. It's part of GVSU's goal to teach empathy and understanding in scientific fields.

A piece by Chihuly also graces the first floor, in the shade "Laker Blue."

In addition to the mannequins, the building features a mock-operating room, virtual reality simulation room, and real-life home settings for occupational therapy students to learn in a realistic setting.

Construction on the building continued through the pandemic, despite about a 50-day shutdown. The building, which has been under construction for 6 years, was finished on time.

