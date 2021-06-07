Mercy Health Orthopedics specializes in joint pain, arthritis, and more

Orthopedics covers a wide range of ailments and conditions. The orthopedic team at Mercy Health specializes in treating the full scope of these issues from trauma to hip and knee.

Dr. Alex Gilde a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in hip and knee, discusses the benefits of seeing the orthopedic team at Mercy Health.

Mercy Health Orthopedics has several accreditations, including the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.

Their orthopedic surgeons specialize in trauma, hips, knees, shoulder, hand, wrist, and elbows. However, the most common orthopedic issues are joint replacements and arthritis.

Bones are the support system of the body, so it’s important to keep them healthy and strong. Maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine can help keep your body moving. Other injuries such as trauma or those injuries related to aging, such as arthritis may be unavoidable.

For more information about the Orthopedic program at Mercy Health or to schedule a consult, visit MercyHealthJointCare.com.