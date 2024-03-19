Grand Rapids, SpartanNash to distribute water at new location Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids plans to continue distributing cases of bottled water this Wednesday with help from SpartanNash.

Water will be distributed at a new location, this time at Huff Park outside the baseball field from 8 a.m.–1 p.m., according to city officials.

As before, traffic may be impacted. Exercise patience and prepare to follow instructions from staff and temporary signage. Attendees will be given one case per vehicle.

This comes amid the ongoing boil-water advisory impacting the city's northeast side.

