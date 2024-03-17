Water problems on Grand Rapids' northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is investigating widespread water problems that started Sunday afternoon.

FOX 17 first learned of issues with low water pressure, along with no water at all, shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

David Green, a spokesperson for the city of Grand Rapids, said the city is aware of the problem, and utility crews are "actively investigating" the issues which are limited to the city's northeast side.

The city of Grand Rapids also posted the following to its Facebook page: