Grand Rapids shooting suspect charged with intent to murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in a shooting that ended an argument on the northeast side of Grand Rapids is now charged.

Grand Rapids Police announced Edwin Meyer was arraigned on multiple criminal charges, including assault with intent to murder.

The 29-year-old is accused of shooting another man along the railroad tracks near Clancy Avenue NE on April 18. At the time Chief Eric Winstrom said the shooting happened at the end of an argument between two men.

Grand Rapids police: Man shot several times after argument

The shooting victim is expected to survive.

“This victim survived in large part due to the quick actions of first responders in providing immediate aid,” said Chief Winstrom. “I commend the Major Case Team for their work to identify this suspect and bring him to justice.”

Meyer is currently being held in the Kent County Jail.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube