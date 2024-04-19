Grand Rapids police: Man shot several times after argument

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot in Grand Rapids multiple times and taken to the hospital, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says two men were arguing Thursday evening before shots were fired.

So far, investigators do not have a suspect in custody, but they do not believe the shooting was random.

Detectives shut down a section of the railroad tracks near the 800 block of Clancy Avenue NE, which is on the city's northeast side.

"It does appear that these two individuals likely knew each other, at least, had a prolonged confrontation from the neighbors here in the neighborhood, made it sound like there was some very loud arguing over a certain amount of time," Chief Winstrom said.

One neighbor told FOX 17 they heard multiple gunshots.

The chief says he appreciates people for speaking up.

"It is heartening for me to know, especially as we're moving into the warmer months," Winstrom said. "To know that the city of Grand Rapids is really, as a whole, all the neighbors are standing up and saying, 'We're not going to tolerate any sort of violence,' and they're willing to work with the police to address that it's, I think, it's a big step in the right direction."

If you have information about the shooter, you're asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube