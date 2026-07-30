GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has officially launched its search for a new superintendent, calling on community members to share their input on what they want to see in the district's next leader.

WATCH: Grand Rapids Public Schools seeks community input in superintendent search

Grand Rapids Public Schools seeks community input in superintendent search

The search comes after current Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby announced in April that she would step down at the end of the next school year. Roby will continue to serve in her role until the end of June 2027 as the district works to have a new superintendent selected by November.

Board President Jose Rodriguez said the district wants to hear directly from the community before making its decision.

"Really, what we're looking for is, what do you want to see in our next leader?" Rodriguez said.

The district will host four community town halls in August and launch an online survey to gather feedback. Rodriguez said the input will guide both the search and interview process.

"We're going to have town halls where folks can come in in person and kind of give feedback on what they want a superintendent, future superintendent to look like," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said bringing everyone together will be essential to moving the district forward.

"We all have to come together for the for the future of GRPS in order to move forward in progress. We have to do it together. There's got to be buy-in from everybody," Rodriguez said.

Click here to view the survey and learn more.

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