GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public District is beginning its search for a new superintendent as the current superintendent's contract nears its end.

GRPS is kicking off the search by hiring a firm to attract and vet candidates.

It is unclear when GRPS plans on officially starting its search.

In early February, the board voted to extend Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby’s contract through June 2027.

WXMI Superintendent Roby addressing community leaders, parents, and staff at the 'State of the Schools' event for Grand Rapids Public schools

Roby was hired in 2020. During her time, she launched a multi-year plan to shape the district’s future.

Roby expressed in a statement that it has been her honor to keep building momentum at GRPS.

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