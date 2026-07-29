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Grand Rapids Public Schools launches superintendent search, seeks community input

GRPS
Grand Rapids Public Schools
GRPS
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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has officially started its search for a new superintendent, as the current superintendent's contract draws to a close.

The Grand Rapids Board of Education is inviting students, families, staff and neighbors to share their opinions during the process.

Community town halls will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Southwest Middle High School, Aug. 12 at Union High School, Aug. 13 at Ottawa Hills High School and Sept. 16 at GRPS University.

Anyone interested in applying has until Oct. 4 to submit an application. The board plans to identify finalists later that month, with interviews and additional community engagement to follow before a new superintendent is named.

In early February, the board voted to extend Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby’s contract. She will remain at the helm through June 30, 2027.

grps-roby
Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby

Roby was hired in 2020. During her time, she launched a multi-year plan to shape the district’s future.

More information about the superintendent search is available on the GRPS website.

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