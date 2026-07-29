Grand Rapids Public Schools launches superintendent search, seeks community input

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has officially started its search for a new superintendent, as the current superintendent's contract draws to a close.

The Grand Rapids Board of Education is inviting students, families, staff and neighbors to share their opinions during the process.

Community town halls will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Southwest Middle High School, Aug. 12 at Union High School, Aug. 13 at Ottawa Hills High School and Sept. 16 at GRPS University.

Anyone interested in applying has until Oct. 4 to submit an application. The board plans to identify finalists later that month, with interviews and additional community engagement to follow before a new superintendent is named.

In early February, the board voted to extend Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby’s contract. She will remain at the helm through June 30, 2027.

Fox 17 Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby

Roby was hired in 2020. During her time, she launched a multi-year plan to shape the district’s future.

More information about the superintendent search is available on the GRPS website.

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