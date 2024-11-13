Grand Rapids police renew call for tips in September homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Detectives are again asking for the community's help in solving a homicide investigation that started when a man's body was found in a parked car back in September.

Grand Rapids police issued a renewed call for tips in the death of Malik Moore. The 29-year-old was spotted by a neighbor on September 18. His body was seated in a car parked on Fremont Avenue near 12th Street.

The neighbor told 911 operators they could see blood inside the vehicle and that Moore wasn't responding.

Detectives now say Moore was likely killed hours before he was found near 8 a.m.

"It’s possible someone saw or heard something and didn’t realize it could be important to the actual time frame of the murder, which was several hours prior,” said Grand Rapids Police Detective Damon Lange. “We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact GRPD or Silent Observer. Help us get justice for Malik and closure for his family and loved ones.”

Anyone with information on the this case should call detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer, (616) 774-2345.

