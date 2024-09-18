Man found shot dead inside car on Grand Rapids' west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning on Grand Rapids' west side.

Someone walking by spotted the man in the driver's seat of a car parked on Fremont Avenue near 12th Street around 8 a.m. on September 18. The person called 911.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated by the Major Case Team at the Grand Rapids Police Department. Anyone with information on the man's death should call detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer, (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube