Police ID man found shot dead inside car in Grand Rapids' west side

GR Fremont Ave Shooting Scene
WXMI/Michael Powers
Grand Rapids police on the scene of a shooting death on Fremont Ave near 12th Street.
GR Fremont Ave Shooting Scene
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man found dead inside a parked car on Grand Rapids' west side Wednesday has been identified.

29-year-old Malik Moore was spotted by a neighbor just before 8 a.m. yesterday. That neighbor called 911, reporting there was blood visible in the car.

First responders pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled Moore's death a homicide.

Anyone with information on the this case should call detectives at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer, (616) 774-2345.

