Grand Rapids police release trick-or-treating safety tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is almost here!
Grand Rapids police are offering tips on how to keep yourself and others safe while participating in trick-or-treating festivities this year.
If you plan on giving or receiving candy this year, the Grand Rapids Police Department asks the public to follow these safety guidelines:
- Trick-or-treating hours should take place from 6–8 p.m.
- Shine front porch lights at sunset.
- Only stop at houses with porch lights switched on.
- Children should go trick-or-treating with adults. Traveling in groups is also recommended.
- Wear clothing that is visible to drivers. Ensure masks do not obstruct your vision.
- Use a flashlight when it gets dark.
- Avoid crossing the street as much as possible; follow a route that requires minimal street crossing. Use crosswalks when crossing the street.
- Stay on sidewalks whenever possible; otherwise, keep to the left side of the road where incoming traffic is visible.
- Never walk into strangers’ houses or vehicles.
- Have all candy inspected by an adult prior to consumption.
- Motorists: be extra vigilant while driving through residential areas.
