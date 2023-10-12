Grand Rapids police release trick-or-treating safety tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is almost here!

Grand Rapids police are offering tips on how to keep yourself and others safe while participating in trick-or-treating festivities this year.

If you plan on giving or receiving candy this year, the Grand Rapids Police Department asks the public to follow these safety guidelines:



Trick-or-treating hours should take place from 6–8 p.m.

Shine front porch lights at sunset.

Only stop at houses with porch lights switched on.

Children should go trick-or-treating with adults. Traveling in groups is also recommended.

Wear clothing that is visible to drivers. Ensure masks do not obstruct your vision.

Use a flashlight when it gets dark.

Avoid crossing the street as much as possible; follow a route that requires minimal street crossing. Use crosswalks when crossing the street.

Stay on sidewalks whenever possible; otherwise, keep to the left side of the road where incoming traffic is visible.

Never walk into strangers’ houses or vehicles.

Have all candy inspected by an adult prior to consumption.

Motorists: be extra vigilant while driving through residential areas.

