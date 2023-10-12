Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids police release trick-or-treating safety tips

Halloween, trick-or-treating, trick-or-treat, jack-o-lantern
Storyblocks
Halloween, trick-or-treating, trick-or-treat, jack-o-lantern
Posted at 11:12 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 11:12:45-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is almost here!

Grand Rapids police are offering tips on how to keep yourself and others safe while participating in trick-or-treating festivities this year.

If you plan on giving or receiving candy this year, the Grand Rapids Police Department asks the public to follow these safety guidelines:

  • Trick-or-treating hours should take place from 6–8 p.m.
  • Shine front porch lights at sunset.
  • Only stop at houses with porch lights switched on.
  • Children should go trick-or-treating with adults. Traveling in groups is also recommended.
  • Wear clothing that is visible to drivers. Ensure masks do not obstruct your vision.
  • Use a flashlight when it gets dark.
  • Avoid crossing the street as much as possible; follow a route that requires minimal street crossing. Use crosswalks when crossing the street.
  • Stay on sidewalks whenever possible; otherwise, keep to the left side of the road where incoming traffic is visible.
  • Never walk into strangers’ houses or vehicles.
  • Have all candy inspected by an adult prior to consumption.
  • Motorists: be extra vigilant while driving through residential areas.

READ MORE: Experts share tips on how to keep pets safe this Halloween

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book