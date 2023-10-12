(WXMI) — Spooky season is here, which means Halloween is not far behind ... and with Halloween comes free candy!

Here is your guide to trick-or-treating in West Michigan this year:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Fennville:

Trunk or Treat at Crane Orchards (6054 124th Ave.) on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4–6 p.m.

Holland:

Trunk or Treat at City2Shore Real Estate (788 Columbia Ave.) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5–8 p.m.

Martin:

Trunk or Treat at Martin Reformed Church (1073 W Allegan St.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Plainwell:

Biker Trunk or Treat (131 S Main St.) on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Orangeville Baptist Church (6921 Marsh Rd.) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Wayland:

Trick or Treat at Henika District Library (149 S. Main St.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 (10 a.m.–2 p.m.), Monday, Oct. 30 (10 a.m.–8 p.m.) and Tuesday, Oct. 31 (9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

BARRY COUNTY

Hickory Corners:

Trunk or Treat at Gilmore Car Museum (6865 W Hickory Rd.) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Hastings Township:

All Hallows' Eve at Charlton Park (2545 S Charlton Park Rd.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3–6 p.m.

BERRIEN COUNTY

Benton Harbor:

Trunk or Treat at Berrien County Animal Control (1400 S. Euclid Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Berrien Springs:

Trick or Treat at the Berrien County Historical Association (313 N. Cass St.) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

4th annual Trick or Treating on the Square (313 N. Cass St.) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph:

2023 Halloween Trick-or-Treat hosted by Merchants of the Benton Harbor Arts District and Downtown St. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30–6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Welcome Home Design Group (813 Highland Ave.) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30–6:30 p.m.

BRANCH COUNTY

Coldwater:

Trunk or Treat at Capri Drive-in Theater (119 W Chicago Rd.) on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5–6:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat at Hidden Ponds Horse Rescue (152 E Colon Rd.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12–4 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat (citywide) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30–7 p.m.

Quincy:

Truck or Treat at Quincy Legion (104 E Chicago St.) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4–5 p.m.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek:

Trunk or Treat at St. Mark Lutheran Church (114 E Minges Rd.) on Friday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

3rd annual Trunk or Treat at Duck Lake Tavern (20985 27 1/2 Mile Rd.) on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3–5:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at North Avenue Church of God (1079 North Ave.) on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat hosted by the Battle Creek Police Department (1392 Capital Ave. NE) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5–7 p.m.

CASS COUNTY

Cassopolis:

Trick-or-Treating & Halloween Movie at Cass District Library (319 M-62) on Friday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

EATON COUNTY

Grand Ledge:

Trick-or-Treat on Bridge Street (213 S. Bridge St.) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5–10 p.m.

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia:

Halloween Crash Bash at Ionia Grandstand (317 S Dexter Rd.) on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 3–6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Michigan One Community Credit Union (543 S Steele St.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2–4 p.m.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Portage:

Trick or Treat at Crossroads Mall (6650 S Westnedge Ave.) on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4–6 p.m.

KENT COUNTY

Ada:

Pumpkin Prowl along River Street on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5–8 p.m.

Trick-or-treating (general) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 (no designated time)

Alto:

Park Before Dark at Boulder Ridge (8313 Pratt Lake Ave. SE) on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 12–6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Deep Roots Produce (8410 Whitneyville Ave. SE) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5–7 p.m.

Byron Center:

Trunk or Treat at South Harbor Church (1907 64th St. SW) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Caledonia:

Trunk or Treat at Deep Roots (8570 84th St.) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5–7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Railtown Brewing (3595 68th St. SE) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2–4 p.m.

Trick or Treat at American Legion Auxiliary Unit 305 (9548 Cherry Valley Ave.) on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1–3 p.m.

Cascade Township:

Trunk or Treat + Pet Parade & Costume Contest at Your Pets Naturally (6439 28th St. SE) on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Trick or Treat Halloween Open Skate at Patterson Ice Center (2550 Patterson Ave. SE) on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Comstock Park:

Trunk-or-Treat at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary (1205 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW) on Friday, Nov. 3 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids:

Trunk or Treat at Community Church (150 Burt St. SE) on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 3–4:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat & Spooky Trail (2800 Leelanau Dr. NE) on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6–8 p.m.

Preschool Trunk or Treat at The Learning Experience (5354 Hall St. SE) on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Tricks and Treats at Special Olympics of Michigan (160 68th St. SW) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5–7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Lincoln Park (1120 Bridge St. NW) on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 7–8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Wellspring Preparatory High School (1031 Page St. NE) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5–7 p.m.

Monster Mash at The Salvation Army (2500 S. Division Ave.) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5–7 p.m.

Halloween Heroes Trunk or Treat at Mary Free Bed (235 Wealthy St. SE) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5–7:30 p.m.

Haunted Hogwarts at The B.O.B. (20 Monroe Ave. NW) on Saturday Oct. 28 from 12–3 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Unity Spiritual Community (2965 Wycliff Dr. SE) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1–4 p.m.

Candy Course at Sunshine Community Church (3019 Coit Ave. NE) on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4–6 p.m.

Trick or Treat/Open Skate at Patterson Ice Center (2550 Patterson SE) on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Northlawn UMC (1157 Northlawn St. NE) on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.

The Ultimate Trunk or Treat at Resurrection Fellowship Church (321 Valley Ave. NW) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30–8 p.m.

Grandville:

Kids' Halloween Workshop at Hammer & Stain West Michigan (3901 Chicago Dr. SW Suite 109) on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2–3:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Revive Realty (3181 Praire St. SW) on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6:30–8 p.m.

Trunk N Treat at Rock Urban Church (3710 Chicago Dr. SW) on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 5–7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at First Reformed Church (3060 Wilson Ave. SW) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Kentwood:

Trunk-or-Treat at the Department of Public Works (5068 Breton Ave. SE) on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Sign up online to volunteer.

Lowell:

Halloween Carnival & Trunk-or-Treat at Red Barn Market (3550 Alden Nash Ave. NE) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2–5 p.m.

Rockford:

Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treating at Graff Chrysler Dodge (4395 14 Mile Rd. NE) on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1–3 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool (4610 Belding Rd. NE) on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 3–4:30 p.m.

Parkside's Fall Family Festival at Rockford Community Cabin (200 N Monroe St.) on Monday, Oct. 23 from 4–7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Crossroads Church (8331 Myers Lake Ave. NE) on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Solon Township:

Trick-or-Treat with Firefighters at Solon Township Fire Dept. (2305 19 Mile Rd. NE) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6–8 p.m.

Sparta:

Scare on the Square: Trunk or Treating & More! at the Town Square on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10–11 a.m.

Walker:

Trunk-or-Treat at LaFontaine Ford (3385 Alpine Ave. NW) on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 4:30–6:30 p.m.

MASON COUNTY

Ludington:

Haunted Village at White Pine Village (1687 S Lakeshore Dr.) on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2–5 p.m.

Scottville:

Halloween Weekend at Henry's Landing (701 S. Scottville Rd.) on Saturday, Oct. 14

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Fruitport Township:

Trunk or Treat at Wesco (6419 Airline Rd.) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6–7:30 p.m.

Muskegon:

Halloween Bash (Muskegon Farmers Market; 242 W Western Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Trunk or Treatat Hackley Community Care (172 E Forest Ave.) on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

2nd annual Boo Bash at Reach 4 Stars Childcare Center (222 S Sheridan Dr.) on Friday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Boo Ball Harvest Festival at Gerber Scout Reservation (1733 Owasippe Rd.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tiny Tots Trick-or-Treat at Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business & Industry (561 W. Western Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Halloween at the Getty (920 E Summit Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Living Life Church (2808 South Mill Iron Rd.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6–8 p.m.

Trick or Treat at The Lakes Mall (5600 Harvey St. #1044) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4–5:30 p.m.

Muskegon Heights:

Trunk or Treat hosted by Community Awareness and Managing Pathways Inc. (2345 S. Getty St.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5–8 p.m.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allendale:

Trick-or-treating (general) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6–8 p.m.

Coopersville:

Sensory Friendly Trunk or Treat at Coopersville United Methodist Church (105 68th Ave. N) on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Grand Haven:

Fall Festival Trick or Treating in downtown Grand Haven on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Trunk or Treat with Airplanes! at Grand Haven Memorial Airport (16446 Comstock St.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2–4 p.m.

Georgetown Township:

Preschool Trunk or Treat at The Learning Experience (7763 Cottonwood Dr.) on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30–7 p.m.

Holland:

Trunk or Treat at the Lakeshore HBA (211 Lincoln Ave.) on Monday, Oct. 23 from 4–6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Central Park Church (614 Myrtle Ave.) on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Grace Episcopal Church (555 Michigan Ave.) on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6–8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Ridge Point Community Church (340 104th Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Community Trunk or Treat at Coopersville South Elementary (198 East St.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5–7 p.m.

Hudsonville:

Trunk or Treat at Camp! at Camp Bow Wow (3625 Quincy St.) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6–8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at GRHD at Harley Davidson (2977 Corporate Grove Dr.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

West Olive:

Trunk or Treat at LifeTree Community Church (10933 Lake Michigan Dr.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5–7 p.m.

Trunk Treats! at Ottawa Reformed Church (11390 Stanton St.) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6–8 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

Three Rivers:

Trunk or Treat 2023 at YMCA Camp Eberhart (10481 Camp Eberhart Rd.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1–3 p.m.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Covert:

Trick-or-Treat at Covert/South Haven KOA (39397 M140 Highway, Covert) on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6–7 p.m.

Decatur:

Boo Bash at Webster Memorial Library (200 N Phelps St.) on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Mattawan:

Trunk or Treat at ReCAST Church of Mattawan (25120 Front St.) on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5–6:30 p.m.

Paw Paw:

2023 Halloween Spooktacular at Tapper Chevy (429 S Kalamazoo St.) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6–8 p.m.

South Haven:

JAM Halloween Bash at Freshwater Community Church (600 E Michigan Ave.) on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 9:30–11 a.m.

Kids' Halloween Spooktacular at Michigan Maritime Museum (260 Dyckman Ave.) on Friday, Oct. 27 from 4–6 p.m.

South Haven's Boo Bash! at Huron Street Pavilion (540 Phoenix St.) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1–8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at LifeBridge Church of South Haven (10420 M-140) on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4–6 p.m.

