Experts share tips on how to keep pets safe this Halloween

WXMI — Americans are expected to spend $700 million on Halloween costumes for their pets in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation.

Camp Bow Wow says, while they make look cute in pictures, pets in costumes can be more trick than treat if you’re not careful.

The company’s Animal Health and Behavior Expert, Erin Askeland, wants to share the following tips on what to look out for when including pets in your Halloween festivities:

Do not take your pets trick-or-treating: It’s possible your dog could get spooked and, even the friendliest dog, could bit someone to protect itself or you from what it sees as a threat. Instead, you should keep your pet in a safe, secluded space so they cannot escape when the door opens for trick-or-treaters.

It’s possible your dog could get spooked and, even the friendliest dog, could bit someone to protect itself or you from what it sees as a threat. Instead, you should keep your pet in a safe, secluded space so they cannot escape when the door opens for trick-or-treaters. Make sure your pet’s costume is safe: Make sure your pet’s Halloween costume does not restrict the animal’s movement, hearing, sight or breathing. Avoid small, dangling or easily chewed-off pieces that animals could choke on. You should also let your pet try on their costume before Halloween to see if they’re distressed or showing abnormal behavior. If so, don’t force them to wear it.

Make sure your pet’s Halloween costume does not restrict the animal’s movement, hearing, sight or breathing. Avoid small, dangling or easily chewed-off pieces that animals could choke on. You should also let your pet try on their costume before Halloween to see if they’re distressed or showing abnormal behavior. If so, don’t force them to wear it. Don’t let your pets have any candy: Chocolate in all forms, especially dark and baking chocolate, can be very dangerous for dogs and cats. If you suspect your pet has ingested something toxic, call your veterinarian or local poison control center right away.

Chocolate in all forms, especially dark and baking chocolate, can be very dangerous for dogs and cats. If you suspect your pet has ingested something toxic, call your veterinarian or local poison control center right away. Look out for potentially dangerous decorations: Keep an eye out for decorative edible items such as Halloween pumpkins and candy corn. While these items are typically nontoxic, they can cause stomach aches for pets that nibble on them.

