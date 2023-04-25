WATCH: GRPD continues push for drones at public hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the Grand Rapids Police Department pitching a plan to acquire drones, the public has a chance to weigh in.

On Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m., during the Grand Rapids City Commission Meeting, city leaders will hold a public hearing, discussing the police department's proposed use of drones.

Back in March, Chief Eric Winstrom first presented to the Public Safety Committee, making the case for adding “small unmanned aerial systems” to the department’s equipment.

The plan was unanimously approved and sent to the City Commission for a public hearing.

Originally, the chief argued that drones would increase the department's efficiency. Drones could make up for staff limitations, help with traffic crash investigations, assist with search-and-rescue missions, and surveillance for special events.

Dangerous and reckless driving

River Drowning and Rescue

Accident Scene Reconstruction

Crime Scene Documentation

Missing Persons Search

Civil Unrest

Chief Winstrom cited one crash at Plainfield Avenue and Leonard Street, a well-traveled intersection on the city’s north side. He said officers processed the scene in three hours, because they have to manually collect information. With the help of a drone, he claimed, the scene could be process in about an hour.

The drones could save GRPD $12,000 per year. However, officials estimate the program’s price tag will be $100,000, plus $20,000 for annual recurring expenses related to the program, such as data storage, maintenance, and training.

Finally, Winstrom argued the drone program would push the department forward as the second-largest municipal agency in the state.

“It’s great that the other agencies, smaller agencies have the ability to call on the bigger agencies. But to be honest, we are the bigger agency,” he said. “Moving forward into 2023, I think, in my opinion, it’s the right way to move forward.”

After the public hearing, the plan will be forwarded to the Fiscal Committee. To learn more about the program, access the city documents here.

