Walker PD creates, finalizes drone team

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department announced Wednesday that it finalized its efforts to create a drone team.

The department says law enforcement’s use of drones continues to become more widespread and, after much research on the topic, Walker PD decided to add a drone.

Officers say drones are an invaluable tool when it comes to responding to a variety of incidents.

Walker Police Department

Drones can maximize response time by covering more ground faster and getting to hard to reach areas that could be unreachable for officers and patrol vehicles.

Incorporating drones into their response can also save officers lives by keeping them out of danger and providing real-time information during critical investigations.

Walker PD says officers chosen to be part of its official drone team already are being trained.

The department was able to buy the drone through a donation from a private party and says no tax dollars were used for the purchase.

