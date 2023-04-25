GR announces $643M proposed budget, includes $139M for 'Safe Community'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is gearing up to spend more this year than last as the city announces its latest budget.

Tuesday morning, City Manager Mark Washington told city leaders this year’s spending plan would be $643 million.

The city’s focus is on strategic objectives and essential services for 2024.

“The FY2024 fiscal plan continues investments aligned with our values and balances the many challenging and polarizing issues by being both be safe and compassionate, prosperous and equitable, growing and sustainable, practical and transformational,” Washington said.

The city had six over-arching strategic properties that led to this year’s plan: Governmental Excellence, Economic Prosperity and Affordability, Engaged and Connected Community, Health and Environment, Mobility, and Safe Community, Washington added.

The city points to key highlights in this year’s budget, including $139 million to “Safe Community,” $46 million for corridor improvements, and $19 million to improving several main parks.

“This $643 million Preliminary Fiscal Plan will help to move our city forward and address many important issues related to safety, health, environment, mobility, economic prosperity, housing, and community engagement,” Washington said.

In 2023 the city’s preliminary budget was roughly about $597 million.

When GR announced its budget last year, leaders showed that the Grand Rapids Police Department saw a decrease in its overall budget.

In FY2021, GRPD’s budget was 38.6% of the General Operating Fund, but in FY2023, it made up 34.2%.

City leaders have more time to discuss and hear from the people before the budget is adopted. They have several meetings scheduled before giving their approval.

Tuesday, May 2 Budget Review Workshop 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 9 City Commission Committee of the Whole, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 16 Budget Review Workshop, 9 a.m. – IF NEEDED

Tuesday, May 23 Budget Discussion and Deliberation (COW 10 a.m.)

Tuesday, May 23 City Commission Adoption (7 p.m.)

