Grand Rapids names interim leader for police department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city leaders announced who will lead the police department during the search for the next chief.

Deputy Chief Joseph Trigg was named interim chief by City Manager Mark Washington. He will handle the roughly 300-person department once Chief Eric Winstrom departs for his new job in Pensacola, Fla.

The announcement was promised last week during a press conference by Washington and Winstrom.

Grand Rapids GRPD chief starts his goodbyes after accepting a job in Florida

Winstrom is expected to start in Pensacola by March 2. An official last day for Winstrom has not been announced.

Who is Joseph Trigg?

City of Grand Rapids A head shot of Deputy Chief Joseph Trigg, who was named interim Chief of Police on February 9, 2026.

Deputy Chief Trigg has spent the last 25 years working in the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A native of Muskegon, he earned his associate's degree from Grand Rapids Community College, then a bachelor's in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University. He went through Lansing Community College's police academy before joining the Grand Rapids Police Department in 2021 as a patrol officer.

After more than three years working the city's north neighborhood service area, Trigg earned a promotion to Sergeant, overseeing patrol officers. In 2016, he was promoted to Lieutenant, serving as a watch commander, then as head of the internal affairs unit.

He rose to the rank of captain in 2022, commanding the south neighborhood service area. He was named deputy chief by Chief Winstrom in 2023.

“Deputy Chief Trigg has demonstrated strong leadership and a deep commitment to public safety, and this community, throughout his career,” Washington said. “His experience and knowledge of our city make him well-suited to lead the department during this transition.”

Trigg is a member of the department's board of awards, an advisor for the local police explorer post, part of GRPD's peer support team, and he serves with the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

“I am honored to serve as interim chief and continue working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Grand Rapids Police Department,” Trigg said in a release. “Our focus will remain on ensuring safety for everyone in the community, strengthening relationships and maintaining the highest level of professional policing standards here in Grand Rapids.”

Trigg's son, Dauson, was part of the new recruit class that started with the department last August.

Like Father, Like Son: New GRPD recruit follows in his father's footsteps

Timeline on a permanent chief

The last search for a chief of police last 8 months. City Manager Eric Winstrom told neighborhood reporter Matt Witkos last week the process this time would be accelerated.

"The only reason it took eight months was because our previous police chief gave us a long runway," Washington said.

The city will use a professional search firm to assist with a nationwide search for the next police chief. Washington committed to hearing from officers in the department and neighbors to learn what they want to see in the the city's next top cop.

