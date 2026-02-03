Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom takes new job leading Florida department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom will leave his position to lead the Pensacola Police Department in Florida, according to a city of Pensacola press release.

Winstrom started as Grand Rapids' police chief in March 2022. He previously spent more than 20 years with the Chicago Police Department. Under his leadership, the Grand Rapids Police Department has increased its number of sworn officers from 260 to 312.

This new role takes Winstrom to a city considerably smaller that Grand Rapids. Pensacola is in Florida's panhandle on the Gulf Coast near the state's border with Alabama. According to the U.S. Census, Pensacola has an estimated population of roughly 54,000 people, while Grand Rapids is estimated to have roughly 200,000.

“Choosing the right person to lead our police department is perhaps the most important decision I will make as your mayor,” Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said in the press release. “My focus was on finding the person who is the right fit for our community with the ability to lead PPD into the future. After much consideration and feedback from the community throughout this selection process, I look forward to working with Chief Winstrom to help write PPD’s next chapter.”

According to the city of Pensacola, Winstrom's first day will be March 2, pending approval by Pensacola City Council.

In a statement, Winstrom said it's been an honor to serve Grand Rapids and that he will remain engaged until his last day.

"I am honored to have served the people of Grand Rapids for the past four years. This city and its residents will always hold a special place in my heart. Together, we have made significant progress in strengthening trust, advancing constitutional policing, and ensuring that every resident feels safe.





"While I am excited for this next chapter in Pensacola, I will remain fully engaged here until my last day. We have important work ahead, and I will continue to give my full effort to support our officers and ensure a seamless handoff to the next administration."

In a statement, Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington thanked Winstrom for his service.

"When I appointed Chief Winstrom nearly four years ago, I knew he was a top-tier professional. While I am saddened to see him leave, I am proud of the progress that has been made since his arrival and thankful for his service," Washington said. "Chief Winstrom has made a strong impact on public safety and community relations. Our city is stronger because of his service, and we are well-positioned for the next chapter."

Washington said the next steps will be to identify interim leadership and plan for a permanent replacement.

“I understand the importance of good law enforcement leadership in this community and will ensure, as I did four-years ago, we hire the best person for the Department and Community," Washington said. "My foremost concern is the continuity of interim leadership in the Police Department and will be making an announcement in the near-term naming the interim Chief. I will also begin planning the process that will be used to name Chief Wistrom’s permanent successor. I will provide more details on our next steps in the coming days. Our focus remains on our long-term goals of ensuring all people feel safe and are safe at all times."

