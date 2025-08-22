Like Father, Like Son: New GRPD recruit follows in his father's footsteps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For years, I’ve covered the Grand Rapids Police Department's push to get fully staffed. The chief tells me the department should be there by fall.

On Thursday, the force took another step forward in that effort, welcoming eight new recruits.

Despite their first day being next week, one new officer has walked these halls for years.

Dauson Trigg, like many other new recruits, graduated from the Grand Valley State University Police Academy.

“Since I was really young, I knew I wanted to do this,” Dauson said.

His dad, Grand Rapids Police Deputy Chief Joe Trigg, stood in the back of the auditorium watching his son walk across the stage.

“It’s historic for our family. He's a second-generation now. I have to pause for a minute. That's my son up there,” Joe said.

On this day, this officer with decades of experience is just a dad.

“Excited, nervous, he's going to do exceptional, like he's just so smart,” Joe said. “I’m beaming with pride. I'm so proud of him. He's such a hard worker.”

Soon, Dauson will be trading in a patch from the police academy for another, the Grand Rapids Police Department.

“I’ve been looking forward to wearing that patch for a long time,” Dauson said. “I couldn't be more excited. There's no other department I'd rather be at.”

This new recruit's hope is to one day cover the same community his dad once did when he was on patrol.

“I'd like to end up on the south side. That's where my dad worked a lot, and that's just one of the areas that I've always wanted to work,” Dauson said.

This father had this message for his son before his first day.

“I'm so proud of you. The work ethic that you've shown in your two jobs that you've had, first at the car wash and now as an officer, I know you're gonna bring that same work ethic. You're going to do amazing things. So, so proud of you. Love you,” Joe said.

Dauson still has to go through several more weeks of training at GRPD. Once complete, he'll be sworn in.

