GRPD chief starts his goodbyes after accepting a job in Florida

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is leaving his position to take a new role as police chief in Pensacola, Florida, starting March 2.

On Friday, Winstrom took a moment to thank his staff and the community for their support during his four years leading the department. Many officers gathered to bid farewell to their chief.

When asked why he's leaving, Winstrom cited personal reasons.

"I have strong family connections in Florida. I have my wife's side family living in Florida now. We're going to be much, much closer to. I actually have a large friend group at ex-Chicagoans down there," Winstrom said.

The chief explained he was emotional as he began to say his goodbyes to many in Grand Rapids.

"It's very emotional for me. We have the best city in the country. We have the best police department in the country," Winstrom said. "I love the city. I love the people in the city. This has been a very, very, very special place."

City Manager Mark Washington praised Winstrom's leadership during his tenure.

"Under Chief Winstrom's leadership, he has increased the department's morale, improved staffing, expanded neighborhood policing, increased the trust between the officers and our residents, implemented data driven strategies and contributed reductions in violent crime," Washington said.

Several law enforcement professionals in area departments told me they were relieved to see Winstrom’s departure, as it could better support their recruiting efforts.

During Winstrom's tenure with the department, he has increased staffing from 260 to well over 300.

When asked how the city loses someone like Winstrom, Washington had this response.

"Well, you tell them, first of all, this is not the NIL in college football, where people follow coaches. We're locked in here. I think the chief said it earlier. We have a lot of people who are committed to this department who want a career. Chiefs are a little bit mobile because you've already established, in most cases, a career in a department," Washington said.

It took approximately eight months to hire Winstrom four years ago. Washington said he saw my report on that timeline and promised to be more aggressive in the search this time.

"The only reason it took eight months was because our previous police chief gave us a long runway," Washington said.

The city manager explained he plans to use a firm to assist in the recruitment process for a more permanent chief. He also added they are leaning on neighbors to help make that final decision.

"Creating opportunities from input from the public and law enforcement, and evaluating talent, both inside and outside the organization," Washington said.

The city manager said the transition to new leadership will begin next week when he names an interim chief.

