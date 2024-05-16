Grand Rapids Mayor set to deliver her final State of the City address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will make her final State of the City speech Thursday night.

Bliss is term-limited, but got to serve an extra year in office because of a change to when the city voters elect a new mayor.

Bliss will leave with some major projects underway in Grand Rapids. The Acrisure Amphitheater and a new soccer stadium are both in development.

She also served during the riots in the summer of 2020.

Bliss will end her time in office after serving for roughly 19 years, first as a second ward commissioner, then as the city's first female mayor.

