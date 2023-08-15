Grand Rapids homicide suspect charged with open murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Edward Antoine Kennedy in Grand Rapids earlier this year has been charged.

Kennedy was shot and killed near the intersection at Madison Avenue and Worden Street on April 27, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Police announced Monday 34-year-old Vincentea Mansfield was arrested in connection to Kennedy’s death.

Court documents say witnesses to the crime identified Mansfield as the shooter.

Mansfield was charged Tuesday with one count of open murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of felony firearm.

“I hope this arrest can bring some closure to Edward Kennedy’s loved ones,” Chief Eric Winstrom said shortly after Mansfield’s arrest. “When a life is taken, our detectives are committed to bringing accountability and justice for the victim, the family, and the community.”

