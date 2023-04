GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Worden Street at about 9:30 p.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

A suspect is not currently in custody. Police are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will share more information as it becomes available.

