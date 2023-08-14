Suspect arrested in April 27 shooting death of man in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been taken into custody for the April 27 shooting death of 43-year-old Edward Antoine Kennedy in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened near Worden Street and Madison Avenue.

Kennedy’s death was later ruled a homicide by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says a search warrant was executed north of 28th Street on Broadmoor Avenue in Kentwood, leading to the arrest of the suspect, 34-year-old Vincentea Mansfield.

A formal arraignment in the case is still pending.

“I hope this arrest can bring some closure to Edward Kennedy’s loved ones,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “When a life is taken, our detectives are committed to bringing accountability and justice for the victim, the family, and the community.”

