Grand Rapids among 16 US cities to receive mobile EV charging under AAA program

DEARBORN, Mich. — AAA says it is broadening its electric vehicle service throughout the U.S.

We’re told mobile charging units will be implemented in 16 metro areas, including Grand Rapids, as a result of a new pilot program.

The program is expected to bring mobile charging to these U.S. cities:

Grand Rapids, MI

Orlando, FL

Nashville, TN

Charlotte, NC

Denver, CO

Avon, MA

Providence, RI

Peabody, MA

West Springfield, MA

Bend, OR

Portland, OR

Indianapolis, IN

San Francisco, CA

Philadelphia, PA

Redmond, WA

“Range anxiety remains the number one barrier between consumers and wider EV adoption,” says AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. “AAA will help ease this anxiety by deploying specialized trucks equipped with mobile electric vehicle chargers, providing enough range to get drivers home or to the nearest charging station.”

AAA says members will not see additional charges as a result of the program. More locations may be added pending demand assessment.

