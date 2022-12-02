Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids among 16 US cities to receive mobile EV charging under AAA program

Electric Vehicles
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A group of Tesla cars line up at charging stations at a dealership in Littleton, Colo., Aug. 23, 2020. In Connecticut, officials have begun rolling out a wide-ranging new law aimed at reducing vehicle emissions, including adding 10 more electric vehicles that will now be eligible for the state's rebate program. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Electric Vehicles
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 11:10:04-05

DEARBORN, Mich. — AAA says it is broadening its electric vehicle service throughout the U.S.

We’re told mobile charging units will be implemented in 16 metro areas, including Grand Rapids, as a result of a new pilot program.

The program is expected to bring mobile charging to these U.S. cities:

  • Grand Rapids, MI
  • Orlando, FL
  • Nashville, TN
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Denver, CO
  • Avon, MA 
  • Providence, RI 
  • Peabody, MA
  • West Springfield, MA
  • Bend, OR
  • Portland, OR
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • San Francisco, CA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Redmond, WA

“Range anxiety remains the number one barrier between consumers and wider EV adoption,” says AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. “AAA will help ease this anxiety by deploying specialized trucks equipped with mobile electric vehicle chargers, providing enough range to get drivers home or to the nearest charging station.”

AAA says members will not see additional charges as a result of the program. More locations may be added pending demand assessment.

Whether you car is fueled by gas or electricity, use AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner to prepare for your next trip.

RELATED: Governor Whitmer announces wireless charging infrastructure for electric vehicles

RELATED: Kalamazoo dealership introduces Michigan's first commercial EV charging station

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered