Governor Whitmer announces wireless charging infrastructure for electric vehicles

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state has been awarded a contract to construct a wireless charging system that would allow electric cars to charge while driving, deemed to be the first of its kind in the U.S.

The governor’s office says Electreon will implement this charging system on a mile-long stretch of road in Detroit.

"As we aim to lead the future of mobility and electrification by boosting electric vehicle production and lowering consumer costs, a wireless in-road charging system is the next piece to the puzzle for sustainability," says Governor Whitmer. "I am happy to see Michigan lead and keep building on these ground-breaking initiatives creating new business opportunities and high-tech jobs.”

RELATED: Whitmer announces grants to support mobility, EV investments in Michigan

We’re told the pilot program for the new charging infrastructure is expected to be up and running in 2023.

“We are proud and thankful to be selected by the Michigan Department of Transportation to lead and implement the first wireless electric road system in the United States," says Electreon Vice President Stefan Tongur. "There's important work ahead with our partners in Detroit to develop scalable, 'plug-free' charging that will future-proof the city's EV infrastructure.”

“Together, we will continue growing our economy and putting Michiganders first,” Whitmer adds.

READ MORE: Charging while driving? What does our electric vehicle future look like?

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube