GR middle school principal arrested for driving super drunk

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A middle school principal from Grand Rapids spent a night inside a jail cell after police say he was driving drunk last week.

Charlie Lovelady was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday, December 10, according to court records. Kent County Sheriff's Deputies say Lovelady had a blood alcohol level of .244, well over the .17 level set in Michigan law for super drunk driving.

Lovelady is in his second year as the principal at Alger Middle School inside the Grand Rapids Public Schools district.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies called to Hannah Lake Road and 60th Street in Gaines Township for a damaged vehicle. There they found Charlie Lovelady inside a vehicle. Deputies say he had bloodshot eyes, his speech was slurred, and a strong smell of alcohol came from his vehicle.

Lovelady admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel, according to paperwork filed in court.

Deputies also found an open liquor bottle on the shoulder of the road that is believed to be tied to Lovelady.

Lovelady face two charges, including operating while intoxicated and open intoxicants inside a vehicle. His next scheduled court hearing is set for January 2025.

If convicted, Lovelady faces up to a $700 fine, 180 days in jail, 360 hours of community service, a year suspension of his license, 6 points on his license, and/or completion of an alcohol treatment program. He could also be ordered to install an ignition interlock which require him to pass a breathalyzer test before his vehicle would go into drive.

In response to questions from FOX 17, a spokesperson from Grand Rapids Public Schools provided this statement:

“Alger Middle School Principal Mr. Charlie Lovelady has informed the district of his recent arrest. This incident did not take place during a school activity and did not involve GRPS scholars or employees. The district will refrain from making further comments until the judicial process is complete."

The spokesperson also confirmed Lovelady continues to work as principal at Alger Middle School.

