GR Board of Education selects newest member, fills vacant seat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education is welcoming a new member.

After former board member Kristian Grant was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives, the Board announced a search for a new candidate to fil the vacant seat.

On Monday night, the Board interviewed three finalists and then voted at the end of the interviews.

The Board voted unanimously for Jordoun Eatman to become the newest member.

"His demonstrated commitments to uplifting this city and all of its residents was undeniable. Particularly, he stands out when it comes to creating opportunities for our most valued citizens, the youth that attend GRPS. I know that his experiences and perspectives will make him a powerful advocate for our scholars," said Board President Raynard Ross.

Eatman is the Vice President of Engagement and Inclusion for Experience Grand Rapids, with bachelors degrees in biomedical and chemistry sciences from Western Michigan University.

“My experience and education have given me the skills necessary to develop creative solutions to any systemic problems,” Eatman wrote in his letter of intent seeking the board seat. “I believe that my past and current involvement with the Grand Rapids Public School district uniquely positions me to contribute to this board.”

Eatman will join the Board in January.

