GRPS Board names 3 finalists for vacant seat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education has narrowed down a field of nineteen candidates to three finalists.

The Board says they've received nineteen applications from qualified individuals, after announcing an open seat on December 4.

Representative-elect Kristian Grant stepped down from her role on the Board following her election to the State House of Representatives, leaving a vacancy that GRPS is now trying to fill.

The finalists for Grant's replacement are Jordoun Eatman, Vice President of Engagement and Inclusion for Experience Grand Rapids, Travis Steffens, Success Coach at Grand Rapids Community College, and Shanda Vaughn at REcipient Rights Officer for Pin Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

These finalists are invited for a round of interviews at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, December 19.

