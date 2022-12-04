Grand Rapids Board of Education looks to fill vacant spot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With one member turning in her resignation, the Grand Rapids Board of Education is looking at a vacant seat.

Board Member Kristian Grant will be stepping down from her role after her election to the State House of Representatives, according to a spokesperson for GRPS.

The Board of Education is now accepting applications to fill the position soon-to-be vacated by Grant, with applications from December 4-10.

A spokesperson explained that the Board Policy/Bylaws on Board Position Vacancies Section 1170 requires that open positions be filled within 30 days following a member's resignation.

To apply, the Grand Rapids Board of Education asks that applicants send a resume and letter of intent explaining why they are seeking the office, why they believe they are qualified, and what experience they may have with GRPS and/or public candidates.

Any applicant must also be a U.S citizen, a resident of the GRPS district, and registered to vote.

Applications are due by noon on Saturday, December 10.

By December 12, the Board says it will finalize selection criteria and selection candidates for interviews.

Interviews and final votes will then take place on December 19. The interviews- and final vote- will be held at a special work session of the Board of Education at 5:30 pm.

The new member will be officially sworn in during a regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting in January of 2023.

Questions from potential candidates and the general public should be directed to Julie Anderson, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, at andersonju@grps.org or by calling 616.819.2193.

Applications are requested to be sent via email to BOEApplications@grps.org. If electronic mail is not available, please deliver the application to the district office at the address below. If transportation is a barrier, please call 616.819.2193. While mailed applications will be accepted if received in time, given the timeline available for submissions mailing the materials is not advised.

