WATCH LIVE: Governor Whitmer visits GRCC touting tuition program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is visiting Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday morning to tout the Michigan Reconnect program.

Watch her visit live below

Governor Whitmer touts Michigan Reconnect program at GRCC

Michigan Reconnect covers tuition for many students at community colleges across the state. To be eligible, students must:



Be at least 25 years old

Lived in Michigan for a year or more

Have a high school diploma, high school equivalency (GED), or certificate of completion

No completed a college degree

All tuition expenses are covered for a student's in-district community college, and a large portion of tuition will be covered if a student attends an out-of-district community college.

The program launched in 2021 and state lawmakers expanded the program to make more people eligible over the years.

Michigan Reconnect has been credited with driving increasing student populations at Grand Rapids Community College.

