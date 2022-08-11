Watch Now
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to visit Grand Rapids, spotlight $55M Michigan Reconnect expansion

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist
Official photo
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist
Posted at 9:28 AM, Aug 11, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is scheduled to make a stop in Grand Rapids Thursday morning to spotlight a $55 million expansion to the state’s Michigan Reconnect program.

The program gives Michigan adults without degrees a chance to pursue higher learning opportunities at free or reduced tuition.

This comes after the program exceeded 100,000 applicants.

READ MORE: 100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch

