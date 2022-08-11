Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to visit Grand Rapids, spotlight $55M Michigan Reconnect expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist is scheduled to make a stop in Grand Rapids Thursday morning to spotlight a $55 million expansion to the state’s Michigan Reconnect program.

The program gives Michigan adults without degrees a chance to pursue higher learning opportunities at free or reduced tuition.

Watch the event from Grand Rapids Community College here at 11:30:

This comes after the program exceeded 100,000 applicants.

