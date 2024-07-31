Fuller Avenue reopens after weeks of sewer repair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At last, the nightmare is at an end. Fuller Avenue has reopened in Grand Rapids!

The intersection at Michigan Street was shut down earlier this summer, leading to traffic delays. Some motorists got “creative” and illegally used parking lots as roundabouts.

Michigan Street reopened last week south of I-196 but Fuller remained closed, blocking the freeway.

Now the barriers are gone, as repairs to the sanitary sewers appear to be finished.

