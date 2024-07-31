Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Fuller Avenue reopens after weeks of sewer repair

Fuller Avenue reopens
FOX 17
Fuller Avenue reopens
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At last, the nightmare is at an end. Fuller Avenue has reopened in Grand Rapids!

The intersection at Michigan Street was shut down earlier this summer, leading to traffic delays. Some motorists got “creative” and illegally used parking lots as roundabouts.

Michigan Street reopened last week south of I-196 but Fuller remained closed, blocking the freeway.

Now the barriers are gone, as repairs to the sanitary sewers appear to be finished.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book