Michigan St reopens, Fuller still impassable near I-196

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major construction headache is easing, but not complete. Michigan St has reopened where it intersects with Fuller Ave just south of I-196.

Fuller, however, is still closed, blocking access to and from the highway.

Earlier this summer the entire intersection was closed down, causing delays and inspiring people to get creative to get through, turning nearby parking lots into illegal roundabouts despite posted— and safe— detours laid out.

Construction causing chaos at closed GR intersection

The city says the blockage is to fix "an urgent sanitary sewer repair" which includes not only to the sewer itself but to soil conditions.

The initial assessment for the closure was given in early July as "3 or 4 weeks". A definitive date for a full re-opening hasn't been given.