Former Old Kent Bank headquarters reopens as high-rise apartments in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The effort to convert several floors of a former bank headquarters into apartments crossed home plate on Monday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the end of construction at 111 Lyon. The former home of Old Kent Bank was transformed into 140 apartments on the top seven floors. It was ticketed as the first major office-to-residential conversion project in the state by the management team at CWD Real Estate.

“What makes this project so meaningful is that it honors the history of this building while positioning it for the future of downtown Grand Rapids,” said Sam Cummings, managing partner of CWD Real Estate. “111 Lyon has been part of the story of this city for 60 years."

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Featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments, the residential space also boasts a fitness center, indoor pickleball court, golf simulator, indoor pool, lounge, and secure parking.

WXMI/Michael Powers The Residences at 111 Lyon opened on June 1, 2026.

“This project represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking investment we need to continue building a vibrant and thriving downtown,” said Mayor David LaGrand. “By reimagining an existing landmark into much-needed housing, CWD and its partners have created new opportunities for residents while preserving an important piece of Grand Rapids history.”

Construction began in March 2025 with a wall-breaking ceremony. Construction crews kept to the timeline, completing work in time for the first residents to move in this summer.

Watch: How the project at 111 Lyon got started

Sledgehammer ceremony marks start of renovation of Lyon St building into apartments

The 140 apartments are needed in the city, according to a study by Housing Next which showed 13,000 new housing units were needed in Grand Rapids by 2029.

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Apartments inside the Residences at 111 Lyon start at $1,780 per month, going up to more than $2,800 a month, according to the property's website.

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